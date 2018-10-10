Equipment destroyed in suspicious shed fire

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames at about 11.15pm after reports of the fire in the equipment shed used by Little Athletics ACT at the intersection of Ainsworth Street and Yamba Drive.

Police then investigated and found several damaged windows and a damaged office space, which had been ransacked and had items stolen from it.

Police have labelled the fire as suspicious would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage of the park or surrounding area between 10pm, Monday, October 8, and 1am, Tuesday, October 9.

Any information regarding this incident to 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6317570.