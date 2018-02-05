‘Erratic’ driver abandons car after losing control

ACT police say the car was driving ‘dangerously’ around Acton at about 11.40am, before it allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Barry Drive and Clunies Ross Street, lost control and then ran off the road, hitting a road sign and a number of cars before continuing on Clunies Ross Street.

The people in the car were last seen leaving it on foot and heading towards Parkes Way.

It’s believed the car was stolen from a residence in Gungahlin on February 3.

Police are urging anyone who may have dash-cam footage or any information to contact them on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6230202.

