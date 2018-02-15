Erratic driver narrowly misses pedestrians

THE driver of a late model, white van, has been arrested after driving erratically around Canberra and nearly hitting pedestrians on Monday, February 12.

The driver was first seen at about 1pm driving erratically through the northern suburbs of Canberra. Soon after, the van drove through the Civic bus interchange narrowly missing pedestrians and then onto London Circuit, nearly causing a collision with two vehicles, before turning right onto Northbourne Avenue.

The white van then proceeded north on Northbourne Avenue, nearly hitting pedestrians again on the corner of Alinga Street, before turning towards Bruce where the driver was stopped by police.

The man was arrested and charged with multiple driving offences and after appearing in court on Tuesday remains in custody.

ACT police are seeking witnesses or dash cam footage from any of these incidents.

In particular, ACT Policing wishes to speak with:

Pedestrians crossing the road within the Civic bus interchange as the van drove through.

The driver or passenger/s of a red SUV, a silver SUV and silver sedan on London Circuit.

Pedestrians that were on the Alinga Street pedestrian crossing as the white van drove through.

If anyone has any information contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6233176.

