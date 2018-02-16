ESA frees child stuck in fence

A NGUNNAWAL Primary School student has been rescued by firefighters after getting their head stuck in a fence this afternoon (February 16). 

ACT Fire & Rescue used hydraulic rescue tools to free the five-year-old who was uninjured.

