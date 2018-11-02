ESA prepares homes for the worst

ACT ESA personnel will be door knocking at homes from Kambah through to Gordon, giving residents the information they need to keep them safe incase the “out of control” Pierces Creek fire continues to spread.

Burning in the ACT’s south-west, the fire, which is 113 hectares in size at Pierces Creek, is only eight kilometres away from Canberra suburbs.

ACT ESA says the fire danger rating where the fire is burning is “very high” and there is a chance people may die or be injured.

“It is important residents start thinking about their bushfire plan and be aware of the bushfire alert levels so they can take appropriate action as firefighters continue work to extinguish the fire,” ACT ESA says.

The ACT Government has closed Kambah Pool and Kambah Pool Road.

Camp Cottermouth is also closed until further notice.

More information at esa.act.gov.au