Extra funds help tackle organised crime

OVER two years the ACT government will commit $970,000 to the ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to help tackle criminal gangs.

The money will be used to employ four additional staff, including three prosecutors, who will specialise in seizing criminal assets. This will assist in depriving criminals and criminal organisations of the financial proceeds of crime.

Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay says the extra resources will support the DPP to meet increased demand arising from increased referrals from ACT police, relating to the confiscation of criminal assets.

“This extra funding we have allocated for the DPP complements the extra resourcing ACT Policing has allocated to address criminal gangs,” he says.

“By allowing greater capacity to confiscate criminal assets that are identified through ACT Policing investigations, we are ensuring that offenders won’t benefit financially from their criminal activities.”

