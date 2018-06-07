Theatre / “Diary of a Madman”. Directed by Caroline Stacey. At The Street Theatre until June 16. Reviewed by PHILLIP MACKENZIE.
Faces of Kabul street children in new show
The exhibition, of paintings, photography and hand-embroidered fabric, “Street Children of Kabul and other works”, by artist Hangama Obaidullah will be showing alongside “Entropy: Interrupted, reflected” by Rachel Corsini and Alfredo Lango and the ‘My Human Condition’ Youth Art Award, which will be awarded by Aulich partner, Peter Woodhouse.Obaidullah came to Australia from Afghanistan as a refugee in August 2003. Since then she has studied English, completed high school in Sydney, and moved to Canberra in 2010, where she is currently studying for a Bachelor of Writing at the University of Canberra.
With the intention of sharing knowledge and helping others, she will be hosting a women’s forum, “Dark Histories, Bright Futures,” to explore many of the struggles faced by women worldwide.
The forum will be chaired by Barbara Baikie, president of the National Council for Women Australia and will also involve anti-slavery expert Heather Moore from The Salvation Army and local writer Mina Zaki. The event will feature music by Canberra musician Bernard Nitya Parker.
“Street Children of Kabul and other works”, “Entropy: Interrupted, reflected”, and the My Human Condition Youth Art Award, Tuggeranong Arts Centre June 7-30. Opening at 6pm today, Thursday June 7, all welcome.
“Dark Histories, Bright Futures,” Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 6pm on Thursday 21st of June 21. Free but registration essential to info@tuggeranongarts.com
