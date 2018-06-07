Faces of Kabul street children in new show

The exhibition, of paintings, photography and hand-embroidered fabric, “Street Children of Kabul and other works”, by artist Hangama Obaidullah will be showing alongside “Entropy: Interrupted, reflected” by Rachel Corsini and Alfredo Lango and the ‘My Human Condition’ Youth Art Award, which will be awarded by Aulich partner, Peter Woodhouse.

With the intention of sharing knowledge and helping others, she will be hosting a women’s forum, “Dark Histories, Bright Futures,” to explore many of the struggles faced by women worldwide.

The forum will be chaired by Barbara Baikie, president of the National Council for Women Australia and will also involve anti-slavery expert Heather Moore from The Salvation Army and local writer Mina Zaki. The event will feature music by Canberra musician Bernard Nitya Parker.

“Street Children of Kabul and other works”, “Entropy: Interrupted, reflected”, and the My Human Condition Youth Art Award, Tuggeranong Arts Centre June 7-30. Opening at 6pm today, Thursday June 7, all welcome.

“Dark Histories, Bright Futures,” Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 6pm on Thursday 21st of June 21. Free but registration essential to info@tuggeranongarts.com