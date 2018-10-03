Fallen light pole closes Barton Highway

PART of the Barton Highway has closed after a car drove into a light pole causes it to fall and block both lanes.
ACT Fire & Rescue says Randwick Road eastbound towards the Federal Highway has been shut off and is expected to reopen before 5pm.
The light pole is currently being removed from the road.

