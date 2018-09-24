Fashfest is on a three-show roll

Fashfest… going glam at the National Gallery. Photo by Anthony Caffery

ON October 19, Canberra’s annual fashion event Fashfest will roll out the first in a series of shows to be held in iconic institutions around the capital. The October launch show will be at the National Gallery followed by shows in December and February.



The NGA fashion show will celebrate cocktail glamour and elegant gowns. It will be held twice the same evening.



Fashfest CEO Clint Hutchinson says: “This year we’re hosting specialised shows in new venues that allow us to showcase beauty of architecture as well as beauty of fashion and other creative elements. It’s taken time to plan but it’s all come together.”



The three labels selected for October 19 are Charly Thorn Designs, Megan Cannings Design and Hajar Gala Couture.





