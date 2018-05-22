Fatal crash closes Monaro Highway

THE Monaro Highway remains closed following a fatal two-vehicle crash, which occurred seven kilometres north of Cooma, this morning (May 22). 

A 75-year-old was driving along the highway at about 10.50am when his vehicle collided with another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

The man died at the scene and his passenger, a woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle will undergo mandatory testing.

 

 

