Fatal crash closes Monaro Highway
THE Monaro Highway remains closed following a fatal two-vehicle crash, which occurred seven kilometres north of Cooma, this morning (May 22).
A 75-year-old was driving along the highway at about 10.50am when his vehicle collided with another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
The man died at the scene and his passenger, a woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle will undergo mandatory testing.
