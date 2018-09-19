Federal funds fix Canberra’s dangerous roads

IN an attempt to reduce fatalities and crashes across the Territory, the federal Government has committed funds to fix Canberra’s most dangerous roads over the next 12 months.

Assistant minister for Roads and Transport, Scott Buchholz, and ACT Senator and chair of the ACT Black Spot Consultative Panel, Zed Seselja, announced $744,200 will go towards fixing six locations.

“Funding has been allocated to improve six road locations identified as high priority, with 31 casualty crashes recorded at these sites over the five years to 2016, including one crash involving a fatality,” Mr Buchholz says.

As part of the ACT Black Spot Program, funds will be used to:

Install a stop control at the intersection of Hobart avenue and National Circuit in Forrest , as well as upgrading its pedestrian facilities.

A crash barrier will be installed at the southern side of Fitz’s Hill descent on Boboyan Road , 550 metres north of Orroral Road towards Fitz’s Hill.

Install traffic calming devices at the intersection of Masson street and McCaughey street, Turner.

Narrow the median lane and install guide posts in both directions of Barton Highway , William Slim Drive and Gundaroo Drive towards Bellenden Street, Crace . The speed limit will also be reduced.

, and towards . The Provide audio tactile centre line marking, clear hazards within clear zone and reduce the speed limit at Pialligo Avenue and Scherger Drive to Air Disaster Memorial Drive, Pialligo.

and to Extend nose of the side road median island and gate “Give Way” signs, and ban U-turns at the intersection on Southern Cross Drive and Kingsford Smith Drive to Coulter Drive, Florey.

For more information on the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot via investment. infrastructure.gov.au/funding/ blackspots/