Fight causes Ginninderra Drive crash
TWO drivers were allegedly involved in an altercation when they crashed on Ginninderra Drive on Sunday (June 3).
Before the crash, the cars, a white Nissan Navara and a silver Subaru Forrester, were travelling on William Slim Drive, Giralang before turning right onto Ginninderra Drive, at about 9.45am.
The two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Ginninderra Drive and Coulter Drive, at about 9.50am.
ACT police is seeking witnesses or dash-cam footage of the alleged road rage incident and are urging anyone who may have any information, including dash-cam footage to contact police on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
