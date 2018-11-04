Fighters finally have fire under control

THE 204-hectare Pierces Creek fire in under control and of no immediate danger to the community.

Emergency Services says that overnight more than 10 crews mopped up hot spots identified during on-ground patrols and helicopter surveillance.

Favourable weather conditions have eased fire behaviour and helped firefighters consolidate containment lines. Dozens worked on removing hazardous trees and strengthening tracks across the fireground.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency says the the fire is being controlled and remains at 204 hectares.

Today, more than 13 ACT Rural Fire Service crews will continue work, particularly in areas of steep terrain, supported by two Remote Area Firefighting Teams. Firefighters will be assisted by seven helicopters, three dozers and an excavator.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts mild conditions on the fire ground, which will assist efforts to contain the fire and strengthen containment lines.

Westerly winds will continue to drift smoke from the Pierces Creek fire over the ACT today and in coming days. People with asthma, other chronic respiratory and/or chronic cardiac diseases should not perform vigorous exercise and should stay inside if affected by the dust or smoke.

The following road closures remain until advised otherwise:

Paddys River Road remains closed from the Cotter Road picnic area (near Brindabella Road) and Tidbinbilla Road remains closed at Corin Dam Road. Kambah Pool Road, from Kambah Pool to Mount Vernon Drive, remains closed.

The following areas will remain closed and inaccessible and until advised otherwise:

o Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve

o Kambah Pool

o Camp Cottermouth

o Bullen Range Nature Reserve

o Pierces Creek forest