Film about Zach’s coming of age

The afternoon will commence with a Welcome to Country by the Centre’s patron, Ngunnawal Elder Aunty Agnes Shea.

“Zach’s Ceremony” is a coming-of-age feature documentary debut from director Aaron Peterson, which follows the complex journey of Zach Doomadgee from boyhood to manhood in two distinct cultures.

“Growing up isn’t easy, especially for Zach who is rapidly making the transition from boyhood to manhood, in both the modern world and his ancient culture,” say Wangala Films.

“Pressures from his loving, but staunch father, the temptations of city life and the ever present spectre of racism all take their toll. Ultimately Zach must embrace the traditions and knowledge of his ancestors and awaken the warrior within.”

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Zach and his father, the film’s creator and producer Alec Doomadgee and the day will finish with a performance by the Monica Moore Trio.

This event aims to fulfil the national Reconciliation Week theme, “Don’t Keep History a Mystery”.

“Zach’s Ceremony,” Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 137 Reed Street, Greenway, 3pm, Sunday, May 27, free bu registratiton essential to trybooking.com/VOZJ