Fire closes street in Palmerston

A WHOLE street in Palmerston has been closed due to a house fire.

ACT Fire & Rescue is working to extinguish the fire on Laptz Close.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Upate: 4.12pm.

THE fire has been extinguished but the house has sustained major damage.



Emergency service personnel will remain on scene and the street will remain closed until operations are complete.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

