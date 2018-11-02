Fire crews battle on to control blaze at Pierces Creek

THERE are about 13 ACT Rural Fire Service crews and five helicopters working to control the fire at Pierces Creek this morning.

Firefighters worked overnight to strengthen containment lines.There are three bulldozers and two graders assisting with building containment lines on-site today.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency rates the current alert level for the fire as “advice”. This means that while there is still a fire, there is no immediate danger to the community. There is also currently no threat to property and no evacuations have been ordered for residents, horses or other animals.

ACTSES reports that the fire continues to be uncontrolled but conditions are presently favourable. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a warm day with moderate winds this morning and while rain dampened the fireground overnight, as it dries out the fire behaviour may change.

Due to back-burning operations the size has increased to 175 hectares, and is seven kilometres away from the nearest suburb (Kambah). A map of the fire is available at www.esa.act.gov.au.

The public should avoid the area so emergency crews can focus efforts on extinguishing the fire.

The following roads are closed due to the fire:

o Kambah Pool Road, from Kambah Pool to Mount Vernon Drive

o Paddy’s River Road, between the Cotter Road picnic area (near Brindabella Road) and Tidbinbilla Road to the intersection of Point Hut Crossing

The following areas are not accessible:

o Kambah Pool

o Camp Cottermouth

o Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve