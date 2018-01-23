TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car collision on the corner of Bindubi Street and Belconnen Way. The first patient is in his 30s with chest injuries, the second patient is in his […]
Fire destroys Narrabundah home
A NARRABUNDAH house has been destroyed by a fire early this morning (January 23).
ACT Fire & Rescue attended the single storey house on Marlee Street and extinguished the fire but it had already caused major damage including a collapsed roof.
No one was home during the blaze.
The scene has been handed over to ACT police for investigation.
