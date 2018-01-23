Fire destroys Narrabundah home

A NARRABUNDAH house has been destroyed by a fire early this morning (January 23).

ACT Fire & Rescue attended the single storey house on Marlee Street and extinguished the fire but it had already caused major damage including a collapsed roof. 

No one was home during the blaze. 

The scene has been handed over to ACT police for investigation.

