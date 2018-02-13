Fire rating rises to ‘severe’ as wind picks up

A TOTAL Fire Ban will be in place tomorrow, February 14, due to predictions of wind and temperatures of up to 33 degrees.

The ban begins at 12am, tomorrow, and will continue until 12am on Thursday, or for as long as the Fire Danger Rating (FDR) is set to “severe”.

ACTESA says if a fire starts at the forecast fire danger level of “severe” it may be uncontrollable and move quickly, with flames potentially higher than rooftops.

Embers would also be expected to be blown around and spot fires may occur up to four kilometres ahead of the main fire.

ACTESA says is a chance people in the path of a fire may be injured or die. Some homes and businesses may be destroyed.

Leaving early is the safest option for your survival.

The following nature reserves and roads will be closed for the duration of the Total Fire Ban:

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, selected roads within Namadgi National Park including Apollo Road, Orroral Road, Old Mill Road, Warks Road, Mount Franklin Road and the Corin Dam Road, Googong Foreshores, Kowen Forest, Lower Molonglo River Corridor, Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Woodlands Sanctuary and the Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.

The Boboyan Road and Brindabella Road remain open to through traffic.

The Tidbinbilla and Namadgi Visitors Centres will remain open.

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will remain open.

Electric BBQs in Parks and Reserves such as the National Arboretum Canberra and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however, all gas barbeques will be turned off.



If a fire starts, the ESA advises you monitor the situation for any changes through the ACT Emergency Services Agency website esa.act.gov.au, the ESA Twitter and Facebook accounts, local ACT media outlets or by calling Access Canberra on 13 22 81.

