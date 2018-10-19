Firefighters barge through door to save person

FIREFIGHTERS have barged through the door of a home to save a person unconscious and surrounded by heavy smoke.

ACT Fire & Rescue were alerted of the smoke yesterday (October 18) at about 4pm when a neighbour reported the smoke alarm.

Paramedics assessed and treated the patient on scene before transporting them to hospital in a stable condition.

“We quickly contained the fire to the point of origin in the kitchen, and had it extinguished within minutes,” says ACT Fire & Rescue south commander Danny Brighenti.

“If the smoke alarm had not activated – there would have been a significant delay in alerting emergency services, dramatically increasing the risk of catastrophic consequences.”

“This incident is a timely reminder that working smoke alarms save lives.”