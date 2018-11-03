Firefighters labour on as blaze gets bigger

Twenty-three ACT Rural Fire Service units are working to extinguish the Pierces Creek fire. Crews are supported by six helicopters, and there is also three dozers, two graders and an excavator assisting emergency crews build containment lines, says Emergency Services this afternoon (November 3).

“Much of the fire activity today has been in the north-west where there is easy access for firefighters to manage spot fires and strengthen containment lines,” the agency says.

“Due to back-burning operations, the size of the fire has increased to 202 hectares. There is no threat to property and no evacuations have been ordered for residents, horses or other animals.”

Emergency Services Agency says the current alert level for this fire remains ADVICE. This means that while there is still a fire, there is no immediate danger to the community. The Fire Danger Rating is VERY HIGH today.

“The fire continues to be uncontrolled but conditions are favourable. The fire is 7km away from the nearest suburb (Kambah),” ESA says.

A map of the fire is available at esa.act.gov.au.

Paddys River Road has been opened between Point Hut Road and the entrance of Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve. Paddys River Road remains closed from the Cotter Road picnic area (near Brindabella Road) and Tidbinbilla Road to the intersection of Point Hut Crossing. Kambah Pool Road, from Kambah Pool to Mount Vernon Drive, remains closed.

Areas not accessible today:

o Kambah Pool

o Camp Cottermouth

o Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve

o Bullen Range Nature Reserve

o Pierces Creek forest

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve will be open tomorrow (November 4).

