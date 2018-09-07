Fitzharris confirms continued ‘walk to school’ funding

THE Physical Activity Foundation, who organises the ride and walk to school program, says it’s delighted after Minister for Health and Wellbeing Meegan Fitzharris committed more funds into its future.

ACT government to urgently prioritise the ride and walk to school program, which is an effective preventative health measure.

“We’re absolutely delighted with today’s commitment by Minister Fitzharris to continue to fund this successful active travel initiative beyond 2018,” Ms Bailie says.

“We know that Canberra is leading the way in terms of supporting and encouraging active travel and today’s commitment means this generation of kids will continue to accrue really important physical activity every day, via their commute to and from school.”