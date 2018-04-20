Fitzharris plans ‘more frequent’ bus services

FOLLOWING community consultation the ACT government is moving towards bus services, which will run to a “more frequent timetable” every day of the week, says Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris.

During consultation conducted late last year Canberrans said they want public transport to be quicker and more frequent and they want to get more up-to-date information on services via mobile apps and digital displays.

A total of 678 people filled in the online survey, with 82 per cent of respondents saying they currently used public transport.

Ms Fitzharris says the government welcomes the results of the consultation and are working to build a better seven-day network.

“The first phase of consultation told us that as we move away from a ‘nine-to-five’ lifestyle, people want more services at all times of the day and week,” she says.

“We can achieve this by reducing duplication across existing routes, freeing up more buses and providing more frequent services. Integrating light rail with our bus network will also free up buses and provide more direct services to key destinations.

“62 per cent said they would use public transport more often if services were more frequent, while 54 per cent said they would if journeys were faster.

“More than 60 per cent said they were keen to see more flexible bus services for residents with limited mobility, and 50 per cent said they were interested in demand responsive services for residents who cannot access regular bus services.

“People said they want to get information about planning their transport journey increasingly through digital displays and mobile apps.

“And nearly 80 per cent of respondents indicated they would be prepared to walk further to a bus stop if services were more frequent and journeys were faster.”

