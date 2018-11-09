Five fatal factors kill on Canberra’s roads

SEVEN of the nine fatal collisions from the past year in Canberra were caused because of five irresponsible behaviours.

According to ACT police, in each of the seven crashes, at least one of five irresponsible behaviours, including alcohol or drug impaired driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, intersections and driving whilst distracted, caused the crash.

Acting station sergeant David Wills says these behaviours are not only irresponsible, they’re also extremely dangerous and can have tragic consequences.

“Don’t be naïve and think ‘it won’t happen to me’ – tragically, people die on ACT roads, and if you are engaging in any of the fatal five, you’re increasing your chances of being involved in a serious collision,” he says.

“All road users can take responsibility for road safety by not engaging in these behaviours. This will not only minimise your chances of receiving a fine, it will increase your chances of arriving alive.”