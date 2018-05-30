Footage shows group from Civic assault

CCTV FOOTAGE has been released showing five people, who were allegedly involved in an assault on East Row, Civic.

On Friday, April 27, at about 2.25am, the five people, three men and two women, were involved in an altercation, which resulted in a man and woman suffering facial injuries.

The first man was wearing a dark T-shirt with white bands on the sleeves, light blue jeans and a dark grey cap.

The second man was wearing a grey patterned long-sleeved T-shirt, dark jeans, red shoes and a black cap.

The third man has tattoos on his upper left arm and was wearing a dark T-shirt, and light blue jeans cuffed about knee level. He had sunglasses on top of his head and layered light hair with darker hair underneath.

The first woman was wearing a beige top, black pants and a black hooded jacket, she has shoulder-length dark brown hair and was barefoot, carrying her black high-heel shoes at the time.

The second woman was wearing a short white dress, with a black jumper draped over her shoulders, black shoes and had long blonde hair.

If you can identify any of the five people in the CCTV footage or have any information that could assist police, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6259886.