Forensics building wins ACT’s top architecture award

Hassell was presented the Canberra Medallion by Planning Minister Mick Gentleman for the AFP facility, which also took out the John Andrews Award for Commercial Architecture.

Australian Institute of Architects ACT jury chair Rob Henry said: “This brief could so easily have succumbed to an explicitly defensive architecture. Instead, the Forensics and Data Centre extracts generosity and openness… to engender a collaborative and collegiate workplace.”

“Swan” by Collins Caddaye Architects, a bold home on a semi-rural property, seven years in the making, received the Malcom Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New).

The Emerging Architect Prize was awarded to Shannon Battisson from The Mill: Architecture + Design, while the late Robert Foster was acknowledged for his contribution to art and architecture through the Lifetime Contribution Prize.

A total of 38 named awards, awards and commendations were presented on the night from a record field of 58 entries. The named award and award winners will now progress to the National Architecture Awards to be announced in Melbourne on November 1.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Commercial Architecture. The John Andrews Award – Australian Federal Police Forensics and Data Centre by Hassell

Award – Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Universal Design Studio and Mather Architecture Commendation – Dairy Road (3.4) by Craig Tan Architects

The Enrico Taglietti Award – STEM Centre by Collins Caddaye Architects

Commendation – RN Robertson Building by CCJ Architects

Heritage

The J S Murdoch Award – Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Universal Design Studio and Mather Architecture

Interior Architecture

The W Hayward Morris Award – Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Universal Design Studio and Mather

Architecture Award – St Christopher’s Precinct by Cox Architecture

Award – Synergy by BVN

Commendation – Capital Airport Group Office Fitout by Cox Architecture

Public Architecture

The Romaldo Giurgola Award – Synergy by BVN

Award – St Christopher’s Precinct by Cox Architecture

Commendation – High Commission of Samoa in Australia by Cox Architecture

– Houses (Alterations and Additions). The Gene Willsford Award – Chowne Street House by Philip Leeson Architects

Commendation – Puutalo House by JUDD.studio

Commendation – TL House by Ben Walker Architects Commendation – DC House by Ben Walker Architects

Residential Architecture – Houses (New). The Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland

Award – Swan by Collins Caddaye Architects Award – Box House by Paul Tilse Architects

Award – Inset House by JUDD.studio Commendation – Moss River House by Cox Architecture

Commendation – Sawtooth House by JUDD.studio

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing. The Sydney Ancher Award – St Germain by Cox Architecture

Award – St Christopher’s Precinct by Cox Architecture

Small Project Architecture

The Cynthia Breheny Award – Phased Change House by Erin Owens | MAKO Architecture

Award – Kingston Boat Sheds by Tait Network

Commendation – Parents room, Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Mather Architecture

Sustainable Architecture

The Derek Wrigley Award – Synergy by BVN

Award – RN Robertson Building by CCJ Architects

Commendation – The Link by CCJ Architects

Urban Design

The Sir John Overall Award – Throsby Infrastructure by Tait Network

Award – ANU Pop-Up Reunion Village by OCULUS with Craig Tan Architects

Commendation – St Christopher’s Precinct by Cox Architecture

Enduring Architecture. The Sir Roy Grounds Award – St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Charnwood by Mitchell Giurgola Thorp Architects

Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture Award – Roberts Residence by formi building creators

Chapter Awards and Prizes.

Canberra Medallion – Australian Federal Police Forensics and Data Centre by Hassell

The Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture – Chowne Street House by Philip Leeson Architects

The Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture – Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Universal Design Studio and Mather Architecture

Architectural Professional of the Year – Remco Alexander de Vries, SQC Architecture

President’s Medal – Harold Guida, Guida Moseley Brown Architects

Clem Cummings Medal – Rachael Coghlan, CraftACT

Emerging Architect Prize – Shannon Battisson, The Mill: Architecture + Design

Lifetime Contribution Prize – Robert Foster

ACT Chapter Student Medallion – Joel Smith, University of Canberra

Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn Graduate Prize – Joel Smith, University of Canberra

John Redmond Prize – John Roberts, University of Canberra.