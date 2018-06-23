“The Wedding Singer”, Queanbeyan Players directed by Amy Dunham and Sarah Hull. At the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre until July 1. Reviewed by BILL STEPHENS.
Forensics building wins ACT’s top architecture award
Hassell was presented the Canberra Medallion by Planning Minister Mick Gentleman for the AFP facility, which also took out the John Andrews Award for Commercial Architecture.
Australian Institute of Architects ACT jury chair Rob Henry said: “This brief could so easily have succumbed to an explicitly defensive architecture. Instead, the Forensics and Data Centre extracts generosity and openness… to engender a collaborative and collegiate workplace.”The CSIRO’s new Black Mountain research facility, “Synergy” by BVN, won the sustainable and public architecture categories with the Derek Wrigley Award for Sustainable Architecture and the Romaldo Giurgola Award for Public Architecture as well as an award for Interior Architecture. The redevelopment of Monaro Mall by Universal Design Studio and Mather Architecture received the JS Murdoch Award for Heritage, the W Hayward Morris Award for Interior Architecture, an Award for Commercial Architecture and the Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture.
“Swan” by Collins Caddaye Architects, a bold home on a semi-rural property, seven years in the making, received the Malcom Moir and Heather Sutherland Award for Residential Architecture – Houses (New).
The Emerging Architect Prize was awarded to Shannon Battisson from The Mill: Architecture + Design, while the late Robert Foster was acknowledged for his contribution to art and architecture through the Lifetime Contribution Prize.
A total of 38 named awards, awards and commendations were presented on the night from a record field of 58 entries. The named award and award winners will now progress to the National Architecture Awards to be announced in Melbourne on November 1.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Commercial Architecture. The John Andrews Award – Australian Federal Police Forensics and Data Centre by Hassell
Award – Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Universal Design Studio and Mather Architecture Commendation – Dairy Road (3.4) by Craig Tan ArchitectsEducational Architecture. The Enrico Taglietti Award – STEM Centre by Collins Caddaye Architects
Commendation – RN Robertson Building by CCJ Architects
Heritage
The J S Murdoch Award – Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Universal Design Studio and Mather Architecture
Interior Architecture
The W Hayward Morris Award – Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Universal Design Studio and Mather
Architecture Award – St Christopher’s Precinct by Cox Architecture
Award – Synergy by BVN
Commendation – Capital Airport Group Office Fitout by Cox Architecture
Public Architecture
The Romaldo Giurgola Award – Synergy by BVN
Award – St Christopher’s Precinct by Cox Architecture
Commendation – High Commission of Samoa in Australia by Cox ArchitectureResidential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions). The Gene Willsford Award – Chowne Street House by Philip Leeson Architects
Commendation – Puutalo House by JUDD.studio
Commendation – TL House by Ben Walker Architects Commendation – DC House by Ben Walker Architects
Residential Architecture – Houses (New). The Malcolm Moir and Heather Sutherland
Award – Swan by Collins Caddaye Architects Award – Box House by Paul Tilse Architects
Award – Inset House by JUDD.studio Commendation – Moss River House by Cox Architecture
Commendation – Sawtooth House by JUDD.studio
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing. The Sydney Ancher Award – St Germain by Cox Architecture
Award – St Christopher’s Precinct by Cox Architecture
Small Project Architecture
The Cynthia Breheny Award – Phased Change House by Erin Owens | MAKO Architecture
Award – Kingston Boat Sheds by Tait Network
Commendation – Parents room, Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Mather Architecture
Sustainable Architecture
The Derek Wrigley Award – Synergy by BVN
Award – RN Robertson Building by CCJ Architects
Commendation – The Link by CCJ Architects
Urban Design
The Sir John Overall Award – Throsby Infrastructure by Tait Network
Award – ANU Pop-Up Reunion Village by OCULUS with Craig Tan Architects
Commendation – St Christopher’s Precinct by Cox Architecture
Enduring Architecture. The Sir Roy Grounds Award – St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Charnwood by Mitchell Giurgola Thorp Architects
Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture Award – Roberts Residence by formi building creators
Chapter Awards and Prizes.
Canberra Medallion – Australian Federal Police Forensics and Data Centre by Hassell
The Pamille Berg Award for Art in Architecture – Chowne Street House by Philip Leeson Architects
The Robert Foster Award for Light in Architecture – Monaro Mall, Canberra Centre by Universal Design Studio and Mather Architecture
Architectural Professional of the Year – Remco Alexander de Vries, SQC Architecture
President’s Medal – Harold Guida, Guida Moseley Brown Architects
Clem Cummings Medal – Rachael Coghlan, CraftACT
Emerging Architect Prize – Shannon Battisson, The Mill: Architecture + Design
Lifetime Contribution Prize – Robert Foster
ACT Chapter Student Medallion – Joel Smith, University of Canberra
Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn Graduate Prize – Joel Smith, University of Canberra
John Redmond Prize – John Roberts, University of Canberra.
