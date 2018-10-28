Former CSO director Richard Gill dead at 76

aged 76, from colorectal and peritoneal cancer.

Widely credited with lifting the game of the CSO after a period in the financial and artistic doldrums during his reign from 2001 to 2007 with “CityNews” music writer, Ian McLean, as his CEO, Gill was a brilliant conductor specialising in opera, musical theatre and vocal and choral training, best-known to the general public as a passionate, fearless music educator.

The founding music director and conductor emeritus of Victorian Opera, Gill was also artistic director of the Education Program for the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, artistic director of OzOpera, artistic director and chief conductor of the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, artistic advisor for the Musica Viva Education program, artistic director of the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra and founder and director of the National Music Teacher Mentoring Program.

The CSO had engaged him to conduct its Opera Gala in May 2019.