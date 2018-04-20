Free bus to the Memorial, but you need to register

EVERY year Transport Canberra proudly uses its bus services to support Anzac Day, says Transport Canberra’s director of Public Transport Operations Ian McGlinn.

It does this through its free travel, under the Register to Ride initiative, which provides transport to and from the Dawn Service and National Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial from various locations across Canberra.

And, anyone wearing or displaying war service medals on the day will receive free bus travel across the network.

“These special services allow all members of our community to attend these events and pay tribute to and remember those who have served,” Ian says.

In addition, bus services will be running to a Sunday timetable as it’s a public holiday.

“Registering to ride is free of charge and allows Transport Canberra to monitor expected attendance numbers,” Ian says.

“The system also allows Transport Canberra to effectively manage customer demand for bus services and ensures that bus resources are used efficiently.”

Transport Canberra. Visit transport.act.gov.au or call 13 17 10

