Free mother-tongue poetry workshop

It’s an increasingly popular movement in Canberra’s linguistically diverse community and in this workshop, organiser Jacqui Malins says, the tutors will be Karina Bontes-Forward, a poet and musician of Chilean heritage who writes and sings in Spanish, Indonesian and English and Vesna Cvjeticanin, a Serbian-born poet and lover of the Serbian language who writes in her mother tongue and translates her work to English.

Both plan to draw on their wide experience as multilingual poets as they lead activities designed to get the words flowing.

The workshop is suitable for people new to poetry or writing, or those with some experience who would like to extend their skills or build their confidence for performance. It is also a chance to meet other poets and writers, and to discuss the joys and challenges of being multilingual, “in a warm and encouraging environment,” Malins says.

Multilingual poetry workshop, Woden Library 2pm-4pm, Sunday, May 27, free of cost, and refreshments will be provided. To register attendance email mothertonguemic@gmail.com