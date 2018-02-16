Garbage that goes bump in the night

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council today fessed up that it is behind an audit of residential bins in the region after residents, over recent days, have taken to social media mystified by empty bins ahead of the regular garbage collection.

The council says it’s stayed quiet about the activity because of the risk that any publicity could have changed people’s behaviour and jeopardised an important project. A bin audit is a normal and regular activity of councils across Australia.

Audits were last conducted in Queanbeyan in 2013 and 2015. The ACT government’s most recent audit was in August.

Contractors were engaged to determine the composition of residential bins during a two-week audit that concluded today. The contractors began each morning around 5am, moving ahead of normal collection activities.

The audit has been conducted across the Queanbeyan-Palerang local government area where a small number of households were randomly selected and the results of the audit will be used in understanding the effectiveness of waste management services.

The audit will guide the development of a new waste management strategy for QPRC.

