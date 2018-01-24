Genevieve joins the music festival board

FORMER ABC radio presenter Genevieve Jacobs has joined the board of the Canberra International Music Festival.

A dedicated volunteer and advocate for community engagement, Genevieve works with a wide range of organisations including the Tara Costigan foundation, Gift of Life ACT and ACT Wildlife Rescue.

“Canberra International Music Festival’s vision in creating an energetic, diverse, exciting program of music is a terrific match for the city’s strong cultural growth in recent years,” she said.

The festival runs from April 27 to May 6 this year.

