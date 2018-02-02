Ginninderry homes to go without gas

WEST Belconnen’s new Ginninderry housing development will trial a gas-free residential precinct in stage 1 of the suburb for the first 350 homes.

“Transitioning away from gas is an important step in addressing climate change. As the ACT moves to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2020, gas will become one of the major remaining contributors to greenhouse gas pollution, so we will need to find options to reduce gas use,” said ACT Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury.

“Ginninderry residents will also save money, with energy modelling for the pilot finding that households will save over $14,000 when using all electrical appliances compared to gas (over the life of the appliances),” Mr Rattenbury said.

Each home in the first stage of development would include mandatory solar panels and smart meters.

The trial would be assessed following a reasonable time period to ensure it met consumer needs and grid security requirements. This included testing capacity and function in a range of climate conditions. The trial would also ensure higher design and insulation standards were set for any future proposals.

