Girl left distressed and injured after assault

The assault, which occurred at about 2pm near Cohen Street, involved three women, who allegedly also stole cash from the victim.

The first woman has blonde hair and was wearing a black strapless top, black jeans and white Nike shoes. Police believe she may also have been involved in another incident in the City Bus Interchange later the same day.

Another woman, with long dark brown hair, had it pulled into a ponytail and was wearing a black top, black Nike pants and black shoes. And the third woman is described as having blonde hair and was wearing a white midriff top and black Adidas pants.

Police have released images taken from mobile phone footage of the incident and are seeking public assistance to identify three of the people shown in the images.

Police believe other people filmed the incident and urge anyone with additional footage or information to come forward by calling 1800 333000 or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6316125.