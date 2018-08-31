Glum prospects as bushfire season starts early

THE ACT bushfire season begins tomorrow (September 1) and the outlook is glum with the Bureau of Meteorology advising of a 50 per cent chance of an El Nino event, which would mean an elevated risk of bushfires, heatwaves and dust storms.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency says it has more than 400 ACT Rural Fire Service members, more than 340 paid ACT Fire & Rescue firefighters, access to 160 firefighters in the ACT Parks and Conservation Service and more than 800 Community Fire Unit members, who are all well prepared to help protect the ACT from bushfire.

However, the agency says Canberrans should ensure they understand Fire Danger Rating (FDR) levels to help make safe decisions when travelling in and around the ACT.

From tomorrow the ESA will update the FDR daily, which is displayed electronically on all major arterial roads across the ACT, as well as on the homepage of the ESA website.

In addition, people living in or near Bushfire Prone Areas should download a Bushfire Survival Plan from the ESA website, fill it in and have a discussion with their family about what they will do in the event of a fire.

More information on this year’s bushfire season at

esa.act.gov.au/ community-information/ bushfires/