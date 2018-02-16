Googong’s $143million expansion revealed

The town centre of “Googong Central” will be built around a feature lake, with a boardwalk, fountains, cafes and a community centre.

Googong project manager Malcolm Leslie says construction is due to start in May and major supermarkets are expected to open between 2024-25.

“This is the biggest development application since the 800-hectare Googong site was first approved in 2011 and it’s an important milestone for the community,” he says.

“Googong Central will bring new facilities and services to town so residents don’t have to leave to access good shopping, great schools and choices in healthcare and recreation.

“The choice in housing will be bigger too, to meet growing demand in the wider Canberra market. The town centre will cater for different lifestyles, with apartments, compact lots and terraces, as well as traditional lots for families who want space and a big backyard.”

The approved design nearly 1000 residential lots, 15 lots for higher density housing and 12 lots for community facilities such as a school, fire station, land sales office, community centre and library.

It also includes space for two major supermarkets, specialty stores, professional suites and health and community services.

