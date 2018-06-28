Government supports live music to the tune of $108k

The ACT government plans to work closely with MusicACT on enhancing opportunities for musicians.

The funding, Minister Ramsay said, would support a range of initiatives including capacity-building programs in artist management, recording, touring, and promoting. As well, it would help kick-start more all-ages gigs in the region.

He explained that MusicACT had been engaged because of its specialist knowledge and expertise in the live-music sector and because of its relationship with the National Live Music Office, the Australasian Performing Right Association, national live-music promoters, managers and record labels.

MusicACT President, Dave Caffery said” “We are so excited to be taking the lead on this project… MusicACT aims to create support systems to guide the careers of all musicians, no matter their age or experience and we can’t wait to get started.”