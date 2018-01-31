Grammar’s inaugural Red Hill Run

CANBERRA Grammar School is staging a new community event this month – the Red Hill Run.

It’s open to everyone – running enthusiasts, tranquil joggers, mountain bike riders or even casual walkers – and consists of three routes:

A timed run up the Red Hill steps for the fit and enthusiastic runners, plus a 5k and 10k run for those who prefer distance.

A casual walk along the gravel tracks to the top of Red Hill.

A mountain bike time trial ride around a Red Hill route.

The Red Hill Run will be held at 10am on Sunday, February 25, and the Whole School Family Picnic entertainment begins at the CGS oval at 11.30am. The event is to raise awareness for the CGS Foundation and launch the 2018 community engagement calendar, alongside the Annual Giving Appeal.

Register for the inaugural Red Hill Run via trybooking.com.au

