Green bins are now active in Tuggeranong

EIGHT thousand Tuggeranong residents who signed up for the green bin waste collection will now receive a fortnightly service for any garden green waste.

Minister Mick Gentleman says the green waste bin collections started today (January 22) in Tuggeranong, with the first suburbs for collection being Gowrie, Macarthur and Fadden.

But with Tuggeranong’s green bin waste collection active, collection changes will be made to the suburbs of Weston, Stirling, Waramanga, Fisher and Kambah East. These suburbs, that are currently in green week for green bin collections will change to yellow week.

As for Belconnen, its residents will receive green bins next, with collections expected to start from September 2018.

For more information about green bins visit actgreenwaste.jjrichards. com.au.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

