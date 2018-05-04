Group target man in Glebe Park

A MAN was assaulted and robbed by a group of four men in Glebe Park, Civic, on Saturday, April 28.

The man was assaulted at about 2pm by the group, who are described as being about 18-20 years of age.

Police are also urging the two women who approached a police officer about 2:.5pm in the Canberra Centre, near the Bunda Street entrance, and pointed out a suspicious man, to get in contact with them.

Police are also urging anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6260411.

