Guide navigates Canberrans through legal services

A GUIDE launched by Legal Aid ACT provides Canberrans with a free explanation of ACT laws and an online chat line connecting users with a paralegal.

After a “strong” demand for legal assistance in civil law matters, Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay says the handbook was developed as a response to the need for accessible, up-to-date and relevant legal information.

Legal Aid ACT CEO Dr John Boersig says Legal Aid ACT has also updated its website to improve accessibility, with users able to choose from more than 100 languages.

“The Chat Line will allow website visitors to ask questions and receive answers in real time during business hours,” he says.