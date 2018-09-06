Gym members get rowing for dementia help

AN Erindale gym will start a 45-hour rowing marathon this afternoon (September 6) to raise funds and awareness for Dementia Australia. 
September is Dementia Awareness Month and registered rowers, who will row for 15 minutes, will be taking part in F45’s “maROWthon” until midday Saturday. Nearly $13,000 has been raised so far.
