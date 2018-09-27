Hall’s partner says police failed

AFTER a police investigation and a three-day coronial hearing, questions still remain around the death of British cyclist Mike Hall, who was killed by a car on the Monaro Highway in March last year, according to Pedal Power CEO Ian Ross.

“Frankly we are astonished that no charges have been laid against the driver,” Mr Ross says.

“Mike was killed while exercising his legal right to ride on the road, and was fitted out with compliant and functioning front and rear lights as required by ACT law.

“We are concerned that the focus of the inquest has been on his clothing and lighting, with the assumption that he, the victim of the accident, was somehow at fault or should not have been cycling on the road at that time.

“We have serious concerns about the quality of the evidence in the ACT Policing report, including the apparent failure to retain key evidence including the driver’s mobile phone and the victim’s cycle bags and clothing; the apparent delay in obtaining witness statements; and the lack of investigation and follow up into conflicting witness statements.”

Mr Hall’s partner at the time of his death, Anna Haslock, says she’s very disappointed that she came all the way from England to find out the truth about what happened to him that morning on Monaro highway.

“I’ve sat through three days of an inquest, I’ve seen chilling photos of Mike’s bike impaled in the front of the car,” she says.

“I’m deeply disappointed with the police for their poor handling of the case and flawed investigation.

“Mike had every right to be cycling on the road at the time, he was well lit and riding safely. He had every right to assume that the car approaching him from behind would pass him safely and according to the law.”

Ms Haslock says she will be considering her options and getting further legal advice.