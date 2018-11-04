Found: Have you seen Ebony?

UPDATE: Police report Ebony Scott has been found.

____________________________________________________

THE family of missing teenager Ebony Scott, 13, hasn’t heard from her since Thursday, November 1.

Police are seeking to locate Ebony to confirm her welfare and would like to reassure her that she is not in trouble.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, slim build, blue eyes, brown hair and about 169cm (5’5”) tall.

Anyone who has seen Ebony or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.