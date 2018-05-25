Have you seen Julia?

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 35-year-old Julia Hilton.

Julia was last seen between 8.30pm and 9.00pm on Wednesday, May 23, in Lyneham.

She is Caucasian and 170cm (5’7”) in height with a solid build and blonde shoulder length hair.

Police are seeking to locate Julia to confirm her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Julia or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the website.