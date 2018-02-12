Have you seen Kim?

CONCERNS have been raised for the wellbeing of Kim Nicholls, 40, of Higgins, who has been missing since 6pm, yesterday (February 11).

She drives a white 2005 Holden Commodore station wagon with ACT registration.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police can contact 131 444 quoting reference 6232974.

