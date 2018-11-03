Have you seen Lily, 15?

POLICE are looking for another – the second today – missing teenager. This time it’s 15-year-old Lily McTiernan, who was last seen at 11pm yesterday (November 2) in Belconnen.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, slim build, with brown hair and about 150cm (4’9”) tall. She was last seen wearing a black Nautica hat, navy long-sleeved shirt and a short denim skirt.

Police are seeking to locate Lily to confirm her welfare and reassure her that she is not in trouble.

Anyone who has seen Lily or has any information about her whereabouts should call 131 444.