Have you seen Natalie?

NATALIE Richardson has been reported missing after she was last seen on Monday, April 23, morning in Curtin.

Police believe she may be travelling in a grey Ford Escape with ACT registration YMD21K.

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference 6258978.

