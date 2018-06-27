AN innocent family in Nugunnawal was luckily unharmed after a criminal gang discharged a firearm several times and set fire to the front door of their home on June 19. Chief police officer Justine Saunders says […]
Update: Have you seen Samantha?
FAMILY and police have concerns for the wellbeing of 27-year-old Samantha Chatfield after she went missing from Coombs yesterday (June 26).She was last seen in the Coombs area at about 3pm.
Police and Samantha’s family are requesting the public’s help to find her.
Update: 3.50pm, June 27.
Samantha has been located safe and well.
