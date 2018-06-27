Update: Have you seen Samantha?

FAMILY and police have concerns for the wellbeing of 27-year-old Samantha Chatfield after she went missing from Coombs yesterday (June 26). 

Samantha was last seen in Coombs on Tuesday.

She was last seen in the Coombs area at about 3pm.

Police and Samantha’s family are requesting the public’s help to find her.

Update: 3.50pm, June 27.

Samantha has been located safe and well.

 

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: