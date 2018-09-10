Head-on crash causes huge damage

TWO vehicles have been “significantly damaged” and two people have been taken to hospital following a head-on crash in Pialligo on Thursday (September 8).

Police were called to the crash at about 12.35pm on Pialligo Avenue.

They believe other vehicles were in the vicinity of the collision and are seeking any witnesses.

Information to Crime stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6305917.