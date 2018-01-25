Help for the hapless state of affordable housing

Prof Phibbs has researched the housing market for more than 25 years and his most recent work involves the evaluation of government housing affordability strategies in an October report from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute titled “Government-led innovations in affordable housing delivery – Inquiry into increasing affordable housing supply: evidence-based principles and strategies for Australian policy and practice”.

As chief minister and treasurer, Jon Stanhope commissioned the ACT Affordable Housing Action Plan and was responsible for its implementation.

The strategies and responses to housing from governments have varied across jurisdictions over time. The seminar, at the Theo Notaras Multicultural Centre, 180 London Circuit, Civic, 12.30pm-1.30pm, on Thursday, February 22, will discuss those responses and key elements that would make such strategies more effective.

Entry is free, but registrations to eventbrite.com.au

