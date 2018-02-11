Help wanted to stop the one-car crime wave

About 9.30am the vehicle was seen at the Woolworths Caltex petrol station in Lanyon.

About 10.30am, it’s alleged the vehicle was involved in a petrol drive off at the Woolworths Caltex petrol station in Erindale.

About 11.55am, police received a report of the vehicle at Cooleman Court, Weston.

Police say the occupants of the car were allegedly involved in an assault.

Police believe the Ford was stolen from Philip on Thursday (February 8) and warn the community not to approach the vehicle or its occupants, but to call police on 131 444.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, witnessed any of the incidents or have dash-cam footage to call 131 444 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

